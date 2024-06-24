The interactive features are designed to enhance fan engagement, and have been created in partnership with Ease Live

Red Bull Media House-owned broadcaster ServusTV has teamed up with Ease Live to add interactive streaming experiences that enhace fan engagement.

The latest deployment of this is a second screen football companion app for the Austrian broadcaster’s coverage of UEFA Club Competitions and the EURO 2024 finals.

The viewing experience for the UEFA Club Competitions (UEFA’s Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) on ServusTV now features interactive overlays with real-time stats, instant video highlights, and polls, across web, mobile and tablets, covering both the first and second screen experiences.

These are powered by Ease Live, integrating data from Stats Perform and engaging fans with automated content. The platform delivers graphical overlays, adding interactive experiences to existing TV and OTT services and apps.

David Morgenbesser, chief commercial officer, Red Bull Media House, said: “The new second screen companion app is a powerful way for us to enable our viewers to engage more deeply with the sports and teams they love. We also offer our advertising partners the opportunity to place their brands in emotional live sports environments. The UEFA Champions League results already speak for themselves – almost half the audience engaged with interactive content, with 78% responding to live poll questions – leading to a 35% increase in total viewership minutes. A particular fan favourite is the chance to instantly watch highlights on demand, immediately after the goal has happened.”.

Kjetil Horneland, CEO of Ease Live, added: “Delivering interactive experiences across the screens is all about engaging audiences to enable new monetisation opportunities automatically and at scale. We know exactly when the users are engaging with content, and we are able to serve new ad inventory during key game moments, generating millions of impressions and ad displays. This capability provided ServusTV with the confidence that our fan engagement solution would meet every challenge, even during peak moments in the UEFA Champions League.”