RugbyPass TV has become the international home of the Premiership Women’s Rugby.

TNT Sports exclusively shows the competition in the UK, and World Rugby streaming platform RugbyPass TV will air one game-per-round to international audiences. RugbyPass TV will also air every match from the Celtic Challenge, a cross-border competition involving sides from Scotland, Ireland, and Wales.

RugbyPass TV was launched ahead of the Rugby World Cup earlier this year, and has since attracted over 350,000 subscribers. It is free-to-air for registered users.

Premiership Women’s Rugby launched in November, and was formerly known as the Premier 15s and broadcast by BT Sport with the semi-finals and final on the BBC following late rights deals. It features nine teams - Bristol Bears, Exeter Chiefs, last year’s champions Gloucester Hartpury, Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, Loughborough Lightning, Sale Sharks, Saracens and Trailfinders Women, and players such as England’s Marlie Packer, Abby Dow and Zoe Aldcroft and world stars like Beatrice Rigoni, who has signed for Sale Sharks and both USA and Canada captains Kate Zackary and Sophie de Goede.

World Rugby chief marketing and content officer James Rothwell said: “We’re excited to continue to bolster our RugbyPass TV offering as we announce the addition of both PWR and Celtic Challenge to our platform.

“Driving global and diverse fan growth is key to our World Rugby objectives and so far, we’ve experienced huge take-up internationally with really positive engagement since launching RugbyPass TV. By bringing more tournaments such as these onto our platform, we will continue to drive visibility for the women’s game and make it more accessible than ever for fans around the globe to enjoy.”

Celtic Challenge competition manager Josh Payne added: “For fans to be able to watch every Celtic Challenge match on RugbyPass TV is a fantastic step in the development of the competition.

“It further underlines our continued growth and ambition of providing players and teams with the best possible exposure and opportunity to compete in a high-performance rugby environment.”