RugbyPass TV has launched behind-the-scenes wheelchair rugby documentary, Hit Hard.

The film follows the fortunes of Australia, the USA and France in their quest for glory at the International Wheelchair Rugby Cup, held in France at the same time as the 2023 Rugby World Cup. This is similar to the Made Of Steel documentary about England and France’s Wheelchair Rugby League Cup fortunes, that came out earlier this year. The Broadcast Sport Podcast spoke to the co-directors of that Noah-produced documentary, which aired as part of BBC Storyville, here.

Specifically, Hit Hard speaks to three wheelchair rugby stars in Australia’s Chris Bond, America’s Chuck Aoki and France’s Cédric Nankin throughout. It goes into how the trio became the athletes they now are, the sport itself, and speaks to their families and significant others.

RugbyPass TV launched ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, and has since gained over 350,000 subscribers.

President of World Wheelchair Rugby Richard Allcroft said: “This exciting documentary highlights not just the physicality of wheelchair rugby but also the phenomenal athletes that compete globally. Their inspirational lives certainly stand out and it demonstrates that the athletes are here to win

“Wheelchair rugby is not your typical para-sport and Hit Hard provides a unique insight into what makes our sport so special. Unique content like Hit Hard is just one way in which the sports of rugby union and wheelchair rugby are working closely together to provide competition, opportunity and profile for the best athletes in all forms of rugby.”

World Rugby chief marketing and content officer James Rothwell added: “Wheelchair rugby is one of the most compelling sports out there and it is sure to once again capture the imagination of a global fanbase at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring the players’ incredible stories to RugbyPass TV and give them a platform alongside all the other global superstars of rugby. RugbyPass TV’s unique content is fast making the site a must visit for rugby fans around the world and Hit Hard will only broaden that appeal. With even more original programming set for the platform in 2024 alongside all the fantastic rugby action, we look forward to seeing RugbyPass TV continue to grow from strength to strength.”