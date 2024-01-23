Sky Sports has added former England rugby league captain Sam Tomkins to its Super League presentation team.

The broadcaster agreed a new rights deal with the competition last year, which will see it show every game from the competition - including Magic Weekend fixtures, Playoffs and all three Grand Finals - Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair. As a result, the upcoming season will also be the first time that video referees will be available in all fixtures.

Tomkins is the latest addition to Sky’s presentation team since this deal was announced, after four-time Super League Grand Final winner, Kyle Amor and broadcasters Dave Woods and Mark Wilson joined the commentary team earlier this month.

Tomkins won three Super League Grand Finals with Wigan, captained England at the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and became only the 2nd player to win Man of Steel with two separate clubs during 16 years at the top of the game.

Tomkins said: “It’s a real pleasure to be joining such a talented team. Sky Sports is Rugby League’s greatest partner and has played an important role in the sport for as long as I’ve been playing so it’s brilliant to now be working here.

“I can’t wait to turn my hand to being a full-time broadcaster and impart some of the experience and insight I’ve taken from the changing room and out on the pitch to those watching at home.”

Helen Falkus, Sky Sports director of multi sports, added: “To be able to welcome someone of Sam’s stature within the game is hugely exciting. From the conversations we’ve had, you can already tell there’s a real desire to contribute and learn.

“This is set to be our biggest Rugby League season yet on Sky Sports and we’re the only place fans can watch every game live. The signings of Sam alongside Kyle, Dave and Mark really signal our intent to bring fans the best coverage possible.”

In addition to Sky Sports, Super League fans will also be able to watch the competition on the league’s recently launched D2C platform. SuperLeague+, part of IMG’s long-term strategic partnership with the organisation, will stream all matches live internationally as well as 106 fixtures live in the UK and Ireland - the remaining 61 will be available delayed and on-demand.