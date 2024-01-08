Sky Sports has acquired the rights to air the next edition of AFCON in the UK.

The tournament is taking place in Ivory Coast from 13 January until 11 February, and all matches will be live on Sky Sports and Now. A number of Premier League players are taking part in the competition, including Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Manchester United’s Andre Onana, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, and Tottenham’s Pape Sarr, among others.

Sky Sports also aired every match from the last edition of AFCON, which took place in 2022. However, last time round the BBC also showed ten games live - including two quarter-finals, both semi-finals and the final, and it seems that there will be no free-to-air access for 2024.

IMG is distributing AFCON rights globally, including in the UK and Ireland, after it agreed a deal late last year. It is also distributing the 2025 men’s tournament, the women’s competition in 2024, the CAF African Nations Championship, the men and women’s CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup 2023/24, CAF Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations 2024, the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2024, and more.