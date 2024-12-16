Kelly Cates is reported to be one of three replacements for Gary Lineker on BBC1’s Match of the Day, alongside BBC presenters Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan.

Cates, the daughter of former Liverpool footballer Kenny Dalglish, has presented Sky Sports’ Premier League coverage since 2017. She also presents for BBC Radio 5 Live.

It is believed that she will join a new presenting team next season alongside BBC presenters Chapman and Logan, and that the trio will rotate hosting responsibilities for MOTD and MOTD 2.

The BBC said it would not comment on “speculation”, but Sky has confirmed Cates is set to leave the broadcaster.

Cates has previously worked alongside Chapman as part of ESPN’s Talk of the Terrace. She has also worked as an ITV reporter at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and throughout the 2011–2012 UEFA Champions League.

The Glaswegian was part of the Channel 4 presenting team for the London 2012 Paralympics and has hosted Channel 5’s Football League Tonight.

For Radio 5 Live, which she first worked for in 2009, she has presented the Sunday edition of 606 alongside Ian Wright and the midweek sports show 5 Live Sport. She has also presented the station’s coverage of two World Cups.

Lineker will step down from MOTD at the end of the season, having presented since 1999, but will remain as a presenter for the 2026 World Cup and FA Cup.