The Club That George Built, a 70-minute film produced by Whynow, will air on TNT Sports 1 at 22:30 on 1 October and be available on discovery+ from that point.

The film follows George Dowell, who bought Worthing FC following a devastating car crash in 2015. Dowell details his life before the accident as a football obsessed young man playing for Worthing FC and explains how his life was changed forever when the injuries he sustained left him paralysed from the chest down. After the accident, George sought a purpose and focus for his day-to-day life, so he chose to use his insurance settlement money to save the club he loved from its debt and possible dissolution.

Since the purchase, the club has acheived two promotions in the space of five years as well as participation in two cup finals. This standout run has culminated in the club’s rise to the National League South, the highest level the club has ever played at.

Dowell also speaks about coming to terms with his disability, and how he navigates daily life, rehabilitation and fatherhood with a disability.

The Club That George Built was directed by Theo Lee Ray, who also produced for whynow. whynow head of development Howard Cohen was executive producer.

Dowell said: “There’s still plenty that you can go and achieve after a massive setback if you’re passionate about something. You can still be involved in it. It might be slightly different to how you dreamt originally, but if you love something, there’s no reason you can’t find a way to make it work for you. This film is a testament to that and I’m hopeful it will inspire other people to find positive action even in the most difficult circumstances.”

He added: “The opportunity to film this documentary is incredible for the club. I’m excited to share our journey with a wider audience and showcase all the amazing work that’s gone on at Worthing FC in recent years - a journey we’re truly proud of. Thanks to TNT/whynow for making it happen.”

Cohen said: “Sharing Worthing FC and George’s story with TNT and Discovery +’s audience is an absolute privilege. Their incredible journey will provide viewers around the world with a distinctly unique, remarkable sports documentary.”

Scott Young, group SVP, content, production & business operations, WBD Sports Europe said: “The Club That George Built is a powerful reminder that setbacks can be transformed into opportunities, and that passion, when coupled with determination, can lead to extraordinary achievements. What began as a rescue mission has turned into a journey of triumph, both for Dowell and the club.

“We are proud and privileged to tell this story and work with an individual like George who is promoting inclusivity and inspiring future generations of people with disabilities.”

Janet Lee, director of original content at whynow said: “It’s a joy to be working with TNT to bring George Dowell and Worthing Football Club’s totally gripping and inspirational story to a wide audience.”