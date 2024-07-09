TrillerTV has acquired the rights to the UCI tour stage, The Tour of Qinghai Lake in China, in the UK and Ireland.

The streaming platform, which rebranded from FITE late last year as part of a move into non-combat sports, is streaming the competition on its TrillerTV+ subscription platform. The first stage was shown on 7 July, and it will continue through to 14 July.

This comes after the platform picked up the rights to football competitions the Eredivisie and Asian Cup earlier this year. It completed its deal for the Qinghai Lake race with agency Icarus Sports.

The Tour Of Qinghai Lake is a major event on the UCI Asia Tour takes place at the country’s largest lake – at an elevation of over 10,000 feet. The 22-year-old race was won by Henok Mulubrhan of Eritrea last year.