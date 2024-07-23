Max and HBO Max will have the same features in territories where they are used

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled a range of new features for its streaming services ahead of the Olympics.

discovery+, Max, and HBO Max will show 3,800 hours of live content from the Paris 2024 Games, with 54 live simultaneous live streams at the peak. The company is also streaming content through YouTube and Snapchat, and you can read more on its studio and content plans here.

New features on the platforms include timeline highlight markers, which had previously been available on the BT Sport app - which Warner Bros. Discovery took over as a joint venture with BT in 2022 and renamed TNT Sports. Timeline highlights allow viewers to navigate back through the timeline to specific markers, to see highlights of the best action from before they were watching. It will be available on web and mobile apps for 15 sports at the Olympics - beach volleyball, volleyball, handball, tennis, football, rugby sevens, athletics, swimming, track cycling, road cycling, mountain biking, boxing, basketball, judo and artistic gymnastics.

In addition, there will be in-app pop-ups for mobile and web users on Max and all platforms for discovery+ will inform fans of when a gold medal is about to be won, allowing users to watch the moment and then return to their original stream. There will also be an in-stream ‘rail’ showing other live events taking place, to ease navigation without having to go back to a menu.

In terms of localisation, there will be multi-audio feeds with a choice of up to 20 languages for the majority of the 329 events taking place - with over 400 commentators providing the descriptions. The app will recommend specially curated live, upcoming and on-demand videos featuring Olympic athletes competing from the users’ country, and every sport will also receive a dedicated in-app page. In the UK and Germany, viewers will be able to view a page dedicated to Team GB and Germany respectively – showcasing all events featuring local athletes.

Scott Young, group SVP of content, production and business operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “Our direct-to-consumer strategy is the cornerstone of our continued growth and the subscription journey of customers to Max in available markets across Europe has been a huge success so far. With the world’s greatest sporting spectacle now coming to Max for the first time, it will be the only place to watch every event, every athlete and every moment of Paris 2024 live, and we know this unparalleled offer will engage more Olympic viewers than ever before.

“We look forward to scaling our coverage of the Games to widest possible audience across Europe while telling the stories of the athletes by creating the most engaging content that delivers the best possible streaming experience.”