Premier League side Wolves and Voiceworks Sport have launched a podcast, The Football Gods.

Part of the Sport Social Podcast Network, The Football Gods sees a new celebrity each week granted godlike power to shape football to their whim and change its past, present, and future, including questions such as which player they would like to smite, to what would be their one football commandment. The show will also look at guests’ own football fandom and remember some of the great (and not so great) sporting moments from their past.

The first episode sees former England and Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman join hosts Kate Mason and Tim Spiers to discuss a number of contentious topics, including the ongoing debacle of VAR and the offside rule, the Arsène Wenger diet that changed him, and David Beckham’s ponytail.

Wolves has produced this show as part of its strategy to create content that doesn’t only appeal to supporters of the club. Its internal production house, Wolves Studios, leads on producing this content.

Voiceworks works with a number of rights holders and has over 300 podcasts in its Sport Social Podcast Network. Wolves joins fellow Premier League sides Brighton and Manchester City in launching podcasts with the company this year.

Host Mason said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of bringing a new show to Sport Social Podcast Network and have the opportunity to engage with fans of the beautiful game. As a huge football fan myself, I’m looking forward to hearing the thoughts of football enthusiasts from a range of backgrounds – however weird and wonderful their ideas! We can’t wait to grow our audience and have some fun chatting to our guests.”

Jim Salveson, director of sport at Voiceworks, added: “It’s fantastic to launch this new show in collaboration with Wolverhampton Wanderers. They truly understand the opportunity for Rights Holders within the audio space and its fantastic to be working with them to realise this ambition. The Football Gods is a really ground-breaking show in the world of official club content demonstrating ambition to reach fans outside of the clubs traditional fanbase and tap into the culture around sport rather than just focusing on the action on the pitch.”