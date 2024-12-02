The wrestling action will be covered on Monday Night Raw, beginning in the new year

Netflix will begin its coverage of live WWE as Monday Night RAW debuts on the streamer at 5pm PT/8pm ET on 6 January 2025.

Wrestling will then come live from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles each Monday for 52-weeks next year on Netflix.

Travis Scott has written the theme song for Monday Night RAW, and the premiere episode will feature some of the biggest names in WWE including John Cena, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Bianca Belair.

As well as Monday Night RAW, Netflix will bcover events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam in most international markets around the world.

RAW Priority Passes are now available from On Location giving fans the chance to be ringside for every moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances ringside photo opportunities and much more.