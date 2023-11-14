Full screen in popup Previous

Jack Rooke’s acclaimed and multi-award winning comedy from Roughcut TV returns for a second series in the new year.

Series two takes the gang straight into the second year of Brent University 2014, where they find themselves dealing with virginity hang-ups, drug experimentation (both legal and otherwise) and Jack’s obsession with Alison Hammond. Cast members Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb and Annette Badland all return for season two.

Big Boys is created and written by Jack Rooke, directed by Jim Archer, produced by Bertie Peek, executive produced by Ash Atalla and Alex Smith for Roughcut TV and commissioned for Channel 4 by Charlie Perkins, head of comedy and Joe Hullait, commissioning executive for comedy.