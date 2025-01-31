FIBA and Scoreplay have agreed a multi-year partnership to automate the former’s indexation, management and distribution of digital assets.

The partnership will see Scoreplay’s AI-powered tech to deliver all non-live additional content to broadcast and digital partners, as well as its archive library, via a customised portal.

It is hoped this can help national federations, leagues and clubs save time, improve fan engagement and generate revenues. The partnership involves the creation of, “basketball specific tools,” to help to this end.

FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis said: “Teaming up with ScorePlay aligns perfectly with our strategic objective of Innovation and Sustainability, and this partnership confirms basketball’s position as a progressive and forward-thinking sport.

“FIBA is committed to driving innovation in the sport and the ultimate goal of this partnership is to enhance digital infrastructures within the FIBA Family on a global scale, whilst creating even greater visibility and engagement for basketball around the world.”

ScorePlay CEO Victorien Tixier said: “We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with FIBA, and hope our cutting-edge solution will transform the management and distribution of basketball content globally.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in enhancing the accessibility and efficiency of FIBA’s media assets, transforming the way basketball is experienced worldwide and reinforcing our commitment to changing the digital landscape of sports.

“Our team is dedicated to providing the best solutions that support the growth and engagement of the basketball community, and it is a privilege to contribute to the sport’s global development and to ensure that fans and stakeholders enjoy a more connected and dynamic experience than ever before.”