Joint customers will now be able to access live and archived media and send selected clips directly to their LucidLink filespace

Moments Lab and LucidLink have partnered to integrate their products for joint customers.

These joint customers will now be able to use Moments Lab’s Media Hub, Live Asset Manager, and MXT-1.5 multimodal AI to create video clips from longer footage, and then send those clips directly to their LucidLink filespace.

The integration was beta-tested by Brut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, creating clips from red carpets, ceremonies, and interviews and making them immediately available to journalists.

Frederic Petitpont, CTO and co-founder of Moments Lab, said: “Moments Lab and LucidLink’s solutions take content production teams from point A to point B in their live video workflows without the need to download and re-upload files to begin building, editing and distributing content.

“LucidLink’s technology is instant, secure, and truly empowers creative teams to work collaboratively in ways they couldn’t before.”

LucidLink CEO Peter Thompson added: “LucidLink simplifies content collaboration and enables real-time access to even the largest files. Partnering with Moments Lab, with its groundbreaking AI indexing and content discovery technology, significantly accelerates the process of finding the key moments needed to build great content. This enables creatives to focus on what they do best - crafting captivating stories.”