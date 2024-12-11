Product can detect music so users can decide to relicence or replace it when releasing content in new territories

Music AI and Audible Magic have partnered to created an AI-powered music replacement tool.

The product can detect music in programming, so that the user can decide to replace it or relicence it as needed. Film and TV is often produced with one licensing structure in one licensing territory–leading to issues later when rightsholders release the content in new territories, and this aims to help with that.

Called cinematic stem separation, it untangles dialog, background noise, and music in an existing video, film, or show to result in clean audio files that can then be edited independently. Audible Magic’s content identification services can help identify what song was used in the video.

Matt Henninger, Music AI’s VP of business development and sales, said: “We’re creating an ecosystem of all of these companies that, while making sure we do things the right way, are at the bleeding edge of innovation. We’re incredibly excited to bridge our efforts with Audible Magic to make life easier for film and TV rightsholders to do more with their content.”

Kuni Takahashi, Audible Magic’s CEO, added: “This partnership just makes sense. Audible Magic is proud to join Music AI’s network of state-of-the-art tools. This alliance offers creators unprecedented access to a suite of stackable tools in one place that is unified by a commitment to ethical AI practices.”