Broadcast Tech speaks to Must Have Ideas about how the technology has enabled them to move into TV

E-commerce business Must Have Ideas has launched an AI-powered TV channel, and the latest episode of Broadcast Tech Talks speaks to co-founder and director Amy Knight plus head of Broadcast Michael Wood about how they’ve done this.

The channel aims to look live, while actually being 30 pre-recorded segments that were filmed in an NDI studio. These segments are automatically scheduled and stitched together by an in-house AI tool, which Must Have Ideas has named Spark, and the hope is that no two shows will look or feel the same.

There are also a range of automated graphics used, with a proprietary playout engine ensuring the right graphics are shown at the right time. This can include highlighting when something is in limited stock.

You can listen to Knight and Wood speak about the channel and technology below, as well as access all other episodes of the Broadcast Tech Talks Podcast.