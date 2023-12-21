I had sky-high expectations for the final series, but this surpassed them.

Succession finished flawlessly with an inspired plot twist that saw the best character stealing Logan Roy’s crown from under his three children’s noses.

It underlined how Jesse Armstrong’s creation has it all, with comedy, tragedy (strong strains of both King Lear and Macbeth) and some of the best lines ever written. All delivered by a stellar ensemble cast.

“I love you but you’re not serious people” was Logan’s scathing put down of his children early in this season. It is Brian Cox’s favourite line and probably mine too, but the dialogue in Succession is so good that then again maybe it’s not.

“People who say they love you also fuck you,” oldest son Kendall gravely tells comms guy Hugo after the funeral in series four. “So this is an explicit plan to fuck the deal, me rule the world. And you can come, but it won’t be collaboration. You’ll be my dog. But the scraps from the table will be millions. Millions. Happy?”

Hugo – played with oily perfection by Fisher Stevens – looks Kendall in the eye and responds sublimely. “Woof. Woof.”

For my money, TV writing doesn’t get any better.

David Singleton is the associate editor, news, Broadcast