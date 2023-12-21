The three female leads are the best things about this sitcom. Kat Sadler, who created the show, stars alongside her real-life sister Lizzie Davidson and Louise Brealey as their savagely dismissive mother. All three are hilarious – and, yes, brave – in their portrayals of family dysfunction and personal insecurity.

I think Davidson deserves awards for nailing the overly dramatic, incredibly self-obsessed Billie to Sadler’s anxious and insecure Josie; the sisters bounce off each other with natural chemistry and largely improvised, laugh-out-loud insults.

Sadler’s breakout work, which draws extensively from her own experiences, also has a defiant message about the reality and treatability of mental health problems and trauma. Making these things the butt of the joke is darkly refreshing – as Sadler said in a screening of the show: “I’d rather show it on screen and laugh about it. It gives me my power back.”

The pacy series is directed by The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird who said that when he first read the script it felt like “voice of a generation territory”. For me, he’s not far wrong. In a year of incredible TV, this one came late and out of left field – and it’s the one I’ve told all my friends not to miss.