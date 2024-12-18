“Deserves the utmost praise for showcasing the realities of living with a disability and highlighting some of the everyday problems of disabled adults”

We Might Regret This was a love letter to the all-consuming love and mess that comes with friendship and family.

And yes, there’s also amazing representation in disabled main character Freya. The show deserves the utmost praise for showcasing the realities of living with a disability and highlighting some of the everyday problems of disabled adults – but the show’s emotional heart is the relationship between Freya and Jo.

I saw my own friendships reflected in their relationship. The constant push and pull of need (emotional and physical) and unyielding judgement and support of each other’s decisions.

I’ve even seen similar frustrated looks from friend’s partners as the ones given by Abe to Jo as she hijacks his well-meaning but strait-laced plans.

Every character was funny, warm and ultimately flawed – the parallel story to Freya and Jo’s friendship is Abe, Jane and Levi dealing with fallout and emotions from years prior. Each storyline is given the same amount of care and love, with both intersecting beautifully.

Also, the scene of Freya and the motorcycle gang was brilliant.

Shout out: Agatha All Along, (Disney+) - witches WILL make me watch a whole Marvel series.