One Day had an inauspicious start in the Singleton living room. I’m generally sceptical around rom coms and this one didn’t initially look likely to convert me. The premise of the dashing posh southern white boy getting together with the spiky working class northern brown girl wasn’t quite ringing true. To the point where my wife lost interest soon after the first episode.

But more fool her! I stuck with it and was rewarded with an exquisite series about two different people moving in different directions but gradually connecting more and more through the years to the point where they were ultimately completely believable and lovable, both as individuals and together.

It was brilliant and beautiful and heartwarming. Leo Woodall and Ambika Mod were both magnificent. Oh, and the soundtrack was sublime.

I quite enjoyed Perfect Couple but it gets an honourable mention because I especially enjoyed the unusual opening sequence with the cast dancing on a beach to Meghan Trainor’s song Criminals.

It was nonsensical, delightful and enhanced my mood before the start of each episode. Apparently, some cast members didn’t like it and tried to veto it, which makes me even more inclined to heartily congratulate the director and exec producer for pulling it off.