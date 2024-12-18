Some seriously impressive TV was made and released this year. When you write about production nearly every day of the week, sometimes differentiating between the really good stuff and the really good stuff you really enjoy – definitely not the same thing – can be tricky. The dream is a show that hits both notes.

In February, I thought I had SOTY gift-wrapped when Disney+ launched the piece of art that is Shōgun. It still feels incomprehensible a show about feudal Japanese politics, inaction over action, and furious dialogue, could be so gripping. But the acting, the cinematography, the sheer beauty of the setting – it slaps.

The first show in eons to make me audibly gasp – one scene in particular – and the earthquake in Broken to the Fist is a feat of production skill. Episode 6, Ladies of the Willow World, might be the best hour of TV in 2024.

And yet, this epic, premium drama has to share the mantle with the unyielding genius that is Colin From Accounts S2. Quite simply, I don’t think I’ve laughed at a comedy more, ever. Watch Ethical Porn, episode 4, and you’ll see what I mean.

Honourable mentions: Ludwig, Tokyo Vice S2, The Outlaws S3.