Chris Curtis: HELL JUMPER (Expectation for BBC2)
Alice Redman: WE MIGHT REGRET THIS (Roughcut TV for BBC2)
Richard Middleton: THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (Carnival Films for Sky Atlantic)
John Elmes: SHŌGUN (DNA Films, FX Productions, Gate 34 Productions, Michael De Luca Productions for FX)
Heather Fallon: THE PENGUIN (HBO/Sky Atlantic)
Paul Weatherley: INDUSTRY (Bad Wolf for BBC1)
David Singleton: ONE DAY (Drama Republic and Focus Features for Netflix)
Marian McHugh: THE TRAITORS (Studio Lambert for BBC1)
Tom Williams: RIPLEY (Netflix)
Fleur Feeny: ENGLISH TEACHER (FX)
Broadcast’s shows of the year
- 1Currently reading
Broadcast’s shows of the year
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10
- 11
- 12
No comments yet