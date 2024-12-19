Hell Jumper

Chris Curtis: HELL JUMPER (Expectation for BBC2) 

Alice Redman: WE MIGHT REGRET THIS (Roughcut TV for BBC2)

Day of the Jackal

Richard Middleton: THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (Carnival Films for Sky Atlantic) 

Ellie Kahn: SAMBRE – ANATOMY OF A CRIME (Federation Studios, Versus Production) 

Shogun - Hiroyuki Sanada as Toronaga

John Elmes: SHŌGUN (DNA Films, FX Productions, Gate 34 Productions, Michael De Luca Productions for FX) 

The Penguin(1)

Heather Fallon: THE PENGUIN (HBO/Sky Atlantic) 

Industry

Paul Weatherley: INDUSTRY (Bad Wolf for BBC1)

One Day

David Singleton: ONE DAY (Drama Republic and Focus Features for Netflix)

The Traitors

Marian McHugh: THE TRAITORS (Studio Lambert for BBC1)

Ripley

Tom Williams: RIPLEY (Netflix) 

English Teacher

Fleur Feeny: ENGLISH TEACHER (FX) 

Broadcast’s shows of the year