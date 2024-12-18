You may have enjoyed Matt Damon playing the lead role in the 1999 film adaptation of The Talented Mr Ripley but Netflix’s serialised version starring Andrew Scott at the helm took it to another level.

My decision to choose it as my show of the year is based on its blend of captivating storytelling and stunning black and white visuals, which not only added a timeless quality to the series but also enhanced the tension and moral ambiguity that defines its cat-and-mouse narrative. However, the characters were anything but black and white with their hidden agendas and mysterious back stories.

Set against the backdrop of picturesque Italian destinations like Atrani, Rome and Venice, the thriller showcases breathtaking cinematography which transports you into Tom Ripley’s slowly crumbling world of luxury, deception, and danger.

The intricate, layered plot keeps you hooked, with the complex dynamics between Ripley, played by Andrew Scott, and those around him adding compelling psychological depth. Throughout the series, Ripley goes to great lengths to maintain his web of lies while gradually revealing his psychotic true colours.

The combination of striking visuals, engaging storytelling, and a narrative full of suspense and intrigue makes Ripley stand out as my show of the year.