Sambre – Anatomy of a Crime is a damning study of police failings towards victims of sexual violence. Acquired by the BBC this year, the French drama is based on the true story of a serial rapist who attacked women around France’s Sambre river from 1988 to 2018. It’s not light viewing, but it’s completely gripping.

In some of the most maddening moments, the police resort to victim-blaming – scoffing at the bloodied and traumatised women who come forward with crucial evidence, while unwittingly befriending the perpetrator and bringing him into their inner circle. Refreshingly, the drama shows us the rapist from the first episode, allowing us to follow him as he callously plots his next steps and ingratiates himself with the authorities.

There is no mystery here; he is not some loner operating on the fringes of society, but a fully-fledged family man who even coaches his local football team.

Alix Poisson gives a powerful, understated central performance as an early victim. We see her get on with her life after the attack, but PTSD bubbles close to the surface for the next 30 years, coming to the fore in stark moments like when she recognises her attacker by his smell while out shopping. The series might be in French, but its message feels instantly and unsettlingly familiar.

Special mention – Only Child

I realise that was not very Christmassy of me…so for some lighter viewing over the festive period, this BBC Scotland comedy is a laugh-a-minute. It follows Richard – played by Greg McHugh of Fresh Meat fame – who is forced to step in to look after his elderly father Ken, played by comedian Gregor Fisher. Fisher is the show stealer and is responsible for moments of genuinely side-splitting physical comedy. I absolutely loved it.