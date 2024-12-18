“The final episode took so many turns I really didn’t see coming”

Choosing one outstanding programme every year is always tough and 2024 was no exception. But in the end, I have decided to give the biggest shout out to the third series of Bad Wolf’s Industry.

“The BBC has ordered a financial drama? Who on earth is going to watch that?”. Wise words I uttered to a colleague when the first series was commissioned. Three series down, it’s obvious my commissioning career remains DOA.

The first series was a solid introduction into the lives of junior bankers learning the ropes at the brutal world that is ‘Pierpoint’; the second took that on further, exploring complicated relationships and political cronyism as the pandemic was ruthlessly exploited. The challenge was could the third series raise the bar even higher? The answer was yes.

Writers Konrad Kay and Mickey Down turned their focus on developing Marisa Abela’s character Yasmin, who was forced to deal with her father’s suspicious death, while juggling a relationship with an insufferable renewable energy baron, played by Kit Harrington.

Other characters are facing losses including death, relationship, employment and of course financial. The final episode took so many turns I really didn’t see coming.

Naturally a fourth series is now in the works (hopefully featuring even more Rishi). And my future career as a commissioner? Still working on that.

In drama, I tip my hat to Criminal Record, Slow Horses, Supacell, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, Blue Lights, True Detective: Night Country, Baby Reindeer and Rivals.

Elsewhere, I thoroughly enjoyed The Wonder Years, Gladiators (well, the kids loved it), Freddie Flintoff Field Of Dreams on Tour, Race Across The World (they were all so damn nice), The Space Shuttle That Fell to Earth, Lego Masters and Lucan.