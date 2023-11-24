Free drop-in sessions with key indies get under way in December

Talented People and TV Mindset have come together to launch an industry wide scheme designed to keep freelancers connected during the current commissioning slowdown.

The Freelancer Hub will host regular drop-in sessions for TV and film freelancers, with attendees able to network, access peer support and training, co-working desk spaces and establish a sense of community.

The drop-in sessions will get under way in December, with the two sessions being hosted by Little Dot Studios and Hat Trick Productions. The first event will take place in east London on the morning of 1 Friday December and will also feature a Q&A with TV Mindset founder and producer Adeel Amini and Talented People managing director Kimberly Godbolt.

Th second event is taking place on Friday 15 December and there are further plans to roll out the freelancer hub to the nations and regions in January.

Over July and August this year, the Film and TV Charity saw an over 800% increase in grant applications for its one-off payments amid the commissioning slowdown, triggered by a decline in the advertising market.

The charity also launched a second financial resilience survey to measure the financial impact of the production slowdown on TV industry workers. Its previous survey had found that almost half (46%) of respondents had less than £1,000 in savings and half were not contributing to a pension.

Freelancers interested in joining the Freelancer Hub can register online here. Spaces are allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis.