Entries need to be submitted by 29 September

The final deadline for entries for this year’s Broadcast Awards, which will be held at London’s JW Marriot Grosvenor House, Park Lane, is Friday 29 September.

Producers, broadcasters, post-houses and distributors now have just a few remaining days to enter for any of the 24 qualifying categories at next year’s awards, which are being held on 8 February.

The eligibility period for programmes nominated is 24 September 2022 to 22 September 2023.

This year’s sponsors include Barclays, BBC Studioworks, dock10, EMG, IMG, Maidstone Studios, Pinewood Television, Sargent-Disc and Timeline TV.

For entry enquiries contact: broadcastawards@broadcastnow.co.uk and for sponsorship enquiries contact: francesca.verdusco@mbi.london

Click for more details about the entry process and the event

