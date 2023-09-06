The deadline for entries is 22 September with the shortlist due to be announced in November

Entrants for the Broadcast Awards 2024 have just two weeks left to submit their entries, with the winners presented with their prizes at a live ceremony in central London in February.

Producers, broadcasters, post-houses and distributors now have nine days to enter for any of the 23 qualifying categories at next year’s awards, which will take place at London’s JW Marriot Grosvenor House, Park Lane on 8 February next year,

The eligibility period for programmes nominated is 24 September 2022 to 22 September 2023.

Last year’s winners included Derry Girls, Moneybags, The 1% Club, Then Barbara Met Alan and Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story while the likes of This Is Going To Hurt and The Real Mo Farah helped BBC1 scoop channel of the year.

Sister was named indie of the year, with Forest the emerging indie of the year winner. Halo landed best post production house.

This year’s sponsors include BBC Studioworks, dock10, EMG, IMG, Maidstone Studios, Pinewood Television, Sargent-Disc and Timeline TV.

For entry enquiries contact: broadcastawards@broadcastnow.co.uk and for sponsorship enquiries contact: francesca.verdusco@mbi.london