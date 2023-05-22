Three new categories will be presented at the ceremony, which takes place on 5 July at The Brewery, London

The shortlist for the Broadcast Digital Awards 2023 has been revealed, with several new categories introduced to reflect the strength and volume of entries.

Best Specialist Factual Programme, Best True Crime Documentary and Best Current Affairs Programme will all be presented for the first time and the three new categories have generated shortlists featuring a wide range of channels, platforms and production companies, including the likes of BBC Africa Eye and Netflix, Zandland and Apple TV+, and Britbox UK and BET UK.

In a Best Drama Programme category packed with major titles, Bad Sisters, I Hate Suzie Too, and Red Rose will go head to head with Slow Horses, The Devil’s Hour, and This England.

Sky Documentaries has delivered a strong performance in Best Documentary Programme, where it is responsible for four of the six shortlisted entries.

Kingdom of Dreams, Mother Teresa: For the Love of God?, Scouting for Girls and Spector will go up against Disney+’s Finding Michael and The Footballer, His Wife and the Crash, from ITVbe.

Meanwhile traditional broadcasters and online challengers will compete in Best Entertainment Channel, with Channel 4.0 and LADbible TV vying with BBC3, Dave, and E4.

Several of those same entrants are also nominated in Channel of the Year, in which BBC3, CBeebies, Dave, E4, More 4 and Sky News will do battle.

Emerging indie Zandland picked up three nominations: Secret World of Incels (Best Current Affairs Programme), Kingpin Cribs (Best Short Form Documentary) and the company for Best Multichannel Production Company.

In the latter it is up against a strong field of Air TV, Fulwell 73, Lime Pictures, Strawberry Blond TV and Yeti Television.

The Broadcast Digital Awards 2023 takes place on Wednesday 5 July at The Brewery in London

For sponsorship enquiries please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london and for table enquiries please contact Nitin.Kundra@mbi.london

For more information and to book a table please click here

Digital Awards Shortlist 2023

Best Comedy Programme

Ellie and Natasia, Nit Television for BBC

Extraordinary, Sid Gentle Film for Disney+

Funny Woman, Potboiler Productions for Sky Comedy

Live At The Moth Club, Baby Cow Productions for Dave

Plebs: Soldiers of Rome, Rise Films for ITVX

We Are Not Alone, Big Talk Productions for Dave

Best Content Partnership or AFP

AbracadOpera!, Somethin’ Else for Sky Kids

Cooking With The Stars, South Shore for ITV1

Game & Glory, BBC Studios in partnership with ESL for Twitch & YouTube

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, Wall to Wall Media for BBC

Hollyoaks’ ‘Long Walk Home’ with UK Home Office (OMD), Lime Pictures for E4 & Channel 4

Unlocked: What Does It Mean to Be Free?, The Space for Sky Arts

Best Current Affairs Programme

Chaos in Kabul: Escaping The Taliban, Sky News for Sky Documentaries

Occupied, BBC World Service Documentaries for BBC World & BBC iPlayer

Scam Land: Money, Mayhem and Maseratis, Forest for BBC

Sex for Work: The True Cost of Our Tea, BBC Africa Eye & BBC Panorama for BBC Africa YouTube

Sexsomnia: Case Closed?, BBC UK Insights Team for BBC

Untold: The Secret World Of Incels, Zandland for All 4

Best Digital Children’s Content

Game on Grandparents, Electric Robin for CBBC

Lloyd of the Flies, Aardman for CITV

Lovely Little Farm, Darrall Macqueen for Apple TV+

My Life: Eva’s Having a Ball, Fresh Start Media for CBBC

Newsround Special: Ukraine – The Children’s Story, BBC for CBBC & BBC iPlayer

Operation Ouch! Let’s Talk About Cancer, 141 Productions for CBBC & BBC iPlayer

Best Digital Support for a Programme

Hollyoaks, Lime Pictures for All 4 & E4

Outsiders: Social Media Support, UKTV for Dave

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – ASMR, BBC Three Digital for BBC

Taskmaster, Avalon Television & Avalon Promotions for Channel 4 & All 4

The Masked Singer, Bandicoot & StoryHunter for ITV

The Traitors, Studio Lambert, Metavision & Social Chain for BBC

Best Digital Support for a Strand, Channel or Genre

BBC Three, BBC Three for BBC

Film 4, 4Studio for Film 4

Game On!, Warner Bros. Discovery for Cartoon Network

Newsround, BBC for BBC Newsround

The Other Side of the Story, BBC Education for BBC Bitesize & BBC News

UKTV Play Social Media, UKTV for UKTV Play

Best Documentary Programme

Finding Michael, Shine Productions & The Natural Studios for Disney+

Kingdom of Dreams, Misfits Entertainment & Fremantle for Sky Documentaries

Mother Teresa: For the Love of God?, Minnow Films for Sky Documentaries

Scouting for Girls: Fashion’s Darkest Secret, Wonderhood Studios for Sky

Spector, Lightbox for Sky Documentaries

The Footballer, His Wife and the Crash, Collective Media Group for ITVbe

Best Drama Programme

Bad Sisters, Merman & ABC Signature for Apple TV+

I Hate Suzie Too, Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic

Red Rose, Eleven Film & eOne for BBC & Netflix

Slow Horses, See-Saw Films for Apple TV+

The Devil’s Hour, Hartswood Films for Prime Video

This England, Passenger Pictures, Revolution Films & Fremantle for Sky Atlantic

Best Entertainment Channel

BBC Three

Channel 4.0

Dave

E4

LADbible TV

Best Entertainment Programme

Don’t Hate The Playaz, Monkey Kingdom for ITV2

Harry Pinero’s Worst In Class, Wall of Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Love In The Flesh, Ten66 Television for BBC

Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Talkback, a Fremantle label, for Sky Max

Rob & Romesh VS…, CPL Productions for Sky Max

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, World of Wonder for BBC

Best Factual Channel

More 4

Sky History

Yesterday

Best Popular Factual Programme

Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Boom for Dave

Catfish UK, Viacom International Studios UK for MTV UK

Married at First Sight UK, CPL Productions for E4

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, Optomen TV for ITV2

Ross Kemp: Shipwreck Treasure Hunter, Honey Bee, Freshwater & Motion Content Group for Sky History

World’s Most Dangerous Roads, Renegade Pictures for Dave

Best Programme Acquisition

Brookside, Mersey Television (Lime Pictures) for STV Player & Channel 4

Mystery Road: Origin, Bunya Productions for BBC

The Dangerous Rise of Andrew Tate, Vice News for BBC & Vice

The Last of Us, HBO in assoc with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation, Naughty Dog, Word Games & The Mighty Mint for Sky Atlantic

The White Lotus, HBO in assoc with Rip Cord & The District for Sky Atlantic

Trom, Re:Invent Studios, KYK Pictures & True North for BBC

Best Short-Form Documentary

#OurFrozenPlanet – Frontline Voices, BBC Studios for BBC Earth YouTube

Finding My Torturer, BBC Eye Investigations for BBC World Service

Fractured Reality, BBC Studios Social & BBC Studios Production Science Unit for BBC Earth Lab YouTube

Home, BBC Studios for BBC Reel

Kingpin Cribs: Drugs, Death And Pet Tigers, Zandland for YouTube

Nemtsov’s Shadow, BBC Eye Investigations for BBC website

Best Short-Form Format

Black Britain Unspoken, Warner Bros. Discovery for Discovery+

Hollyoaks IRL, Lime Pictures for YouTube

It’s Alright To Be White, Flying Shoe Films & Ultra Haze for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Nella Rose’s Flight Mode, Goat Films for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Snack Wars, LADstudios for LADbible TV

Tisho Fforc?, Afanti Media for Hansh

Best Short-Form Scripted

Red Flag, Baby Cow Productions for Channel 4.0 YouTube

Skint, Hopscotch Films for BBC

Small Doses, Objective Fiction for BBC

The Wedding, Create Anything for BBC Scotland iPlayer

What’s Happening?, Baby Cow Productions for Baby Cow YouTube

William of Orangedale, Hat Trick Productions (NI) for All 4

Best Specialist Channel

Alibi

CBeebies

Crime+Investigation

History Hit

Sky News

Talking Pictures TV

Best Specialist Factual Programme

Gerry Anderson: A Life Uncharted, The Format Factory & Anderson Entertainment for Britbox

Italia 90 – Four Weeks that Changed the World, Blast Films for Sky Documentaries

Prehistoric Planet, BBC Studios for Apple TV+

Reel Britannia: A Modern History of British Cinema, Canal Cat Films for Britbox

Right Here Right Now, Beyond TNC for Sky Documentaries

The Evolution of Black British Music, Fan Studios & Motion Content Group for BET UK & MY5

Best Sports or Live Event Coverage

Extreme E – Island X-Prix – Sardinia, Aurora for 80+ broadcasters incl ITV4 & BT Sport

Isle of Man TT 2022, Greenlight Television for TT+

MOBO Awards 2022 in assoc with Lucozade, CC-Lab for YouTube

Road to Afro Nation: Davido Live, Naked & Thames (Fremantle labels) for YouTube Originals

The Death of Queen Elizabeth II, Sky News for Sky News

The Hundred, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket

Best True Crime Documentary

Body on the Beach: What Happened to Blessing?, Viacom International Studios UK for MTV UK

Confessions of a Psycho Killer, Woodcut Media for Prime Video

D.B Cooper: Where Are You?, Fulwell 73 & PMZ Pictures for Netflix

Dublin Narcos, Blast! Films for Sky Documentaries

Fred West: The Glasgow Girls, IWC Media for Sky Documentaries

Libby, Are you Home Yet?, Candour Productions for Sky Crime

Channel of the Year

BBC Three

CBeebies

Dave

E4

More 4

Sky News

Gamechanger Programme of the Year

Bangers and Cash, Air TV for Yesterday

Gods of the Game: A Football Opera, Factory Films for Sky Arts

Made in Chelsea, Monkey Kingdom for E4

Royal Mob, Nutopia for Sky History

The Hundred, Sky Sports for Sky Sports Cricket

Multichannel Production Company of the Year