C4 head of digital commissioning Sacha Khari, A+E Networks vice president of programming Dan Korn and Gold Wala managing director Faraz Osman are among the judges casting their eye over this year’s entrants to the Broadcast Digital Awards.

They are part of a group of judges which also includes Kieran Doherty, co-founder of Stellify Media and Priya Singh, director of operations, commissioning & content.

The deadline for submitting entries to the Broadcast Digital Awards 2022 has been extended to 24 March, with the qualifying period running from 19 March 2022 to 16 March 2023. A live ceremony takes place on 6 July at The Brewery, London.

The Digital Awards exclusively celebrate multi-channel broadcasters and their shows, with last year’s winners including CBBC (Channel of the Year) and Sky History (Non-PSB Channel of the Year), with Fulwell 73 named Best Multichannel Production Company of the Year.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Broadcast Digital Awards, please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london. For entry enquiries, please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london. Full details on this year’s awards can be found on the Broadcast Digital Awards website.