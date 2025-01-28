Figures from the global TV industry have paid tribute to distribution and content exec Alex Fraser.

Fraser, a well-known and popular figure in the international scripted and non-scripted distribution and production world, passed earlier this month from cancer aged 54.

A senior exec who held myriad roles spanning content strategy, development, finance, production and distribution, Fraser worked at leading European distribution houses Sky Vision (now-subsumed into NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution) and Seven.One Studios International, then Red Arrow Studios International (RASI).

At Sky Vision, he served as the distributor’s head of acquisitions for scripted and entertainment programming and North America, leading on investment into the pay-TV giant’s original dramas Fortitude and The Last Panthers.

He swapped to RASI as senior vice-president of acquisitions for two years before being promoted to executive vice-president of acquisitions and content investment at the ProSiebenSat.1 company, heading up international acquisitions and distribution deals across genres and developing new programming opportunities globally, alongside managing the distributor’s London, Munich and Los Angeles acquisitions teams.

He stepped down from the company in 2020 to return to his consultancy AMF Media Consulting which he founded in 2016.

’A passion for the TV industry’

Fraser started his career in local news journalism and BBC current affairs production before moving into the distribution and content world where he had a more than 25-year career.

He was head of sales and acquisitions at music content specialists Eagle Rock Entertainment, before he moved to global sports marketing agency IMG as vice-president of entertainment. In the latter role, he steered the company’s initial push into scripted and non-scripted Entertainment.

Deep Fusion Films commercial Niki Page, who worked with Fraser at both Sky Vision and RASI, described him as a “true friend” who had a “passion for the TV industry.

“He was well-known, respected, and liked within the industry, with a vast network of contacts around the world, especially in the US and UK,” she told Broadcast.

“He had a passion for the TV industry – he loved the people, the content, the markets, and the dealmaking that came with it. On a personal level, I will miss him deeply.

“He was a loyal, kind, witty, warm, charming, and incredibly clever friend. I consider myself very lucky to have had his friendship, and his presence in my life will always be cherished.”

‘Truly one of a kind’

Henrik Pabst, chief exec of Seven.One Studios and chief creative officer of Seven.One Entertainment Group, a friend, colleague and acquaintance of Fraser for 20 years, said: “Alex and I first met in 2005 at IMG. From the very beginning, he stood out as a welcoming presence – sharp in business yet possessing a heart almost too kind for this industry.

“His unique blend of humour and healthy dose of cynicism made Alex truly one of a kind. I have far too many cherished memories to share here, as I am sure is the case for all of you who had the privilege of knowing him. My dear friend, you are deeply missed.”

Distribution exec Leona Connell, who worked with Fraser at IMG, Sky Vision and Parthenon Entertainment, talked up his deep knowledge of different content markets.

“With a strong interest in American culture and history Alex over time developed quite the expertise in the North American market, working closely with producers there to help them finance their shows and find distribution partners,” she said.

“Alex was a very bright man, witty, with a lovely sense of humour. Always available to listen and give a fresh perspective on things, Alex had the knack to help you find a solution to an issue just by leading you there with pertinent yet never judging questions.

“Alex will be remembered for his warmth and humanity and will be dearly missed by his many friends in the broadcast industry.”