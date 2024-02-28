Live event to take place on 3 July

National Geographic commissioning editor Carolyn Payne, Disney’s director of unscripted Sean Doyle and Phil Harris, chief executive of Boldprint Studios are among the judges casting their eye over this year’s entrants to the Broadcast Digital Awards.

They are part of a group of judges which also includes Kate Harwood, managing director of Euston Films, Gold Wala managing director Faraz Osman and Crackit Productions boss Elaine Hackett.

Click here to enter Deadline for entries is 15 March

The deadline for submitting entries to the Broadcast Digital Awards 2024 is 15 March, with the qualifying period running from 17 March 2023 to 15 March 2024. Awards ceremony takes place on 3 July at The Brewery, London.

New categories for 2024 include Best True Crime Programme, Best Specialist Factual Programme and Best Current Affairs Programme.

If you are interested in sponsoring the Broadcast Digital Awards, please contact Francesca.Verdusco@mbi.london.

For entry enquiries, please contact Shane.Murphy@mbi.london.

Full details on this year’s awards can be found on the Broadcast Digital Awards website.