Home

In brief: BBCS does wildlife deal; Trivial Pursuit and Werewolves heading to Mipcom

2024-10-23T11:03:00

Mammals - GettyImages-1319735615

BBC Studios signs first-look deal for natural history content in Netherlands

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 