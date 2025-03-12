Two MPs have accused ITN of using non-disclosure agreements to cover up workplace harassment, but the news provider has denied the claims.

Former Labour transport secretary Louise Haigh and Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran each shared examples of the news production company’s alleged use of the legally-binding contracts.

The claims came as Haigh tabled an amendment to the Employment Rights Bill that would prohibit their use in cases of sexual harassment and abuse. But ITN denied the use of NDAs, saying instead it has previously used “confidentiality clauses in settlement agreements” - and insisted such clauses are no longer used (see statement below).

Using her parliamentary privilege yesterday (11 March), Haigh quoted former ITN journalist Daisy Ayliffe who said that, after she complained about being harassed at the company, she was paid off and made to sign an NDA.

She also cited the case of an anonymous victim – Mr B - who was repeatedly accused by the company of lying about his disability and, after settling his case at tribunal, was required to sign an NDA.

Moran pointed to another anonymous victim who she said became involved in “a coercive, controlling sexual relationship with an older, male editor” at ITN.

Moran said victim was demoted after ending the relationship and, when she complained, other editors told her not to speak out. According to Moran, when she then asked what support was available for women reporting alleged sexual harassment she was suspended without pay.

The Lib Dem MP said that after eventually settling, the victim also had to sign an NDA that covered her as well as her partner, best friend and parents.

“If it can happen in organisations such as ITN, whose job is literally to expose injustice, or in trade unions, whose job is to protect workers, then it can happen anywhere,” said Haigh.

“Organisations in these instances, no matter who they are, will circle the wagons and protect themselves rather than the victim. By doing so, they protect abusers. That is why we must simply remove the tools of their abuse and end the use of NDAs in these circumstances.”

Moran added: “We are kidding ourselves if we think that NDAs are not still being used and issued. They are.”

An ITN spokesperson said: “While we don’t recognise everything stated in parliament today, we no longer use confidentiality clauses in ITN settlement agreements that prevent anyone from talking freely about their experiences working here. “