Companies have until 15 September to sign up for a chance to be named TV’s top employer

There is just one week left for companies to register their entry for Broadcast’s Best Places to Work in TV.

The winning companies will be announced in January 2024 and companies have until 15 September to submit their entries.

Indies, broadcasters and other TV companies can enter for free by clicking through to www.bestplacestoworkintv.co.uk, where they can also find more information and guidance on submissions.

Earlier this year, Strawberry Blond was crowned the number one Best Place to Work in TV 2023, with Stellify and Initial rounding out the top three. A further seven companies that are not indies made the Best Places to Work in TV list, with post-house The Finish Line topping that list.

Training schemes, employee benefits and company culture are among the key factors that determine the Best Places to Work in TV.

A special report based on the survey will publish in January 2024 in print and online.

This year, Broadcast is joined by a research partner for BPTW, Workforce Research Group, which will manage the registration and the research for this year’s program.

The process for identifying the winners will remain similar to previous years. All registered organisations will be required to complete the two-part assessment, one to be filled out by senior management and the other to be filled out by employees.

If you feel you have built a TV firm that is both successful and a supportive employer, help your company get the recognition it deserves and register for free today.