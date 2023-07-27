Hot Shots 2023: Writers

‘Kim inspires us that it’s possible to successfully forge a career in film and TV’

49

Writer

ITV

Kim Tserkezie will already be familiar as Penny Pocket in the Bafta-winning children’s series Balamory, and as a presenter on the BBC’s Disability Today and From the Edge. She’s known behind the scenes too – she’s been a full Bafta member since 2014, won the John Brabourne Award in 2016, and was deputy chair of the BFI’s Disability Screen Advisory Group.

Adding to her established position, she’s also the founder of Scattered Pictures, set up in her home city of Newcastle in 2011 to focus on under-represented talent.

As she approaches 50, Tserkezie proves that there’s no upper limit to becoming a Hot Shot, as her writing work takes a notable upward turn. Working with ITV and BBC Film, she is currently co-writing, co-producing and taking the lead roles in two upcoming films.

Tserkezie says: “As a working-class, disabled woman based in north-east England, maintaining a career as an actor/writer/ producer has not been without its challenges, but I’ve persevered and remained resilient.”

Making it all the more challenging is her push for opportunities to portray disabled characters where their disability isn’t the central narrative.

Creative UK associate regional director Carol Bell says she hopes that Tserkezie’s recent momentum will be an inspiration to others. “Kim inspires us that it’s possible to successfully forge a career in film and TV… despite being from the north. She’s put diversity and inclusion into action for years.”