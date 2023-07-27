35

Writer

The Hunted (C5)

After plying her trade and gaining valuable experience in writers’ rooms for several high-profi le series, Nessah Muthy has secured her own show with Channel 5 and Story Films, The Hunted.

Muthy is a multi-award-winning scribe and has been nominated for the Writers’ Guild awards three times. Her work on Channel 4 drama Cradled, which was nominated for Best Single Drama at the Broadcast Awards 2023, played a part in her being crowned Best Debut Writer at the 2022 Edinburgh TV Festival, after which she found herself in the writers’ room for the highly acclaimed Paramount+ drama A Gentleman In Moscow, for which she wrote an episode.

Muthy attributes her rigour and discipline as a writer to her experiences as a current member of the Coronation Street team – she has written 30 episodes for the primetime behemoth so far.

Showrunner Ben Vanstone describes Muthy as “the kind of exciting voice we should be cultivating in our industry”. He adds that above all, her work “is defined by its commitment to emotional truth, the tenderness and integrity with which she approaches her characters, and with great warmth, heart and humour”.

Alexis Hood, story producer for Entertainment One, lauds Muthy as an “exceptional talent whose writing has genuine heart, warmth and emotional depth”.

She continues: “With an ability to work across multiple genres, she’s blessed with the rare gift of creating complex characters, and allowing them to lead the story, rather than having the plot dictate narrative. Nessah’s an absolute joy to work with, and I’m sure she’ll go on to have a long and successful writing career.”