29

Script editor

People V Post Office (ITV)

Having cut her teeth as a researcher at Forge, Imogen Greenberg has taken her thorough and careful investigative skills to the role of script editor at ITV Studios.

Greenberg is currently working concurrently on two productions, both of them based on major true stories involving wild miscarriages of justice and abuse of power from major institutions – and one led by scriptwriting powerhouse Jack Thorne.

She has been described as invaluable to both productions, processing vast amounts of information into digestible portions for the shows’ writers, who now lean on her to help guide them through the delicate real-world issues raised by the projects.

Patrick Spence, managing director of indie Chapter One, says: “On both shows, she has often been the one who has broken through deadlocks and despair with ideas that have had us cheering.

“She intuitively grasps the mechanics of story and understands the emotions behind the characters, so she is able to offer up ideas for all problems in ways that writers aren’t used to from someone so new to the process.”

Due to her unique understanding of the script, Greenberg has been continually called to rehearsals to fine tune the scripts with the writers and directors. ITV Studios is looking at her as someone ready to move into producing as the next step.

Thorne is full of praise for Greenberg: “Immy is a total joy. We are working together on a project that requires a lot of research and a lot of careful writing, and we have had to go deep in order to tell this story properly. She has thrown herself at every problem, making sure she knows everything so I don’t have to. But more than that, she has guided story direction and always been an incredible pair of eyes.”