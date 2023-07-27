37

Director of photography

Freelance

Martyna Knitter’s work has spanned feature films, commercials, fashion and music videos, but two kids’ TV series in particular have benefited from her ability to make something truly cinematic with limited resources.

Lee Walters, the writer/director of Zodiak Kids’ CBBC/ZDF/Hulu sci-fi drama Silverpoint, marvels at Knitter’s “commitment, drive and ability to transform challenges into opportunities” – in particular, how she “maintained her visual style while working within strict schedules”.

The Polish-born DoP was instrumental in realising 9 Story Media Group’s recent, critically acclaimed CBBC drama series A Kind Of Spark, which featured three neurodivergent young actors in lead roles. Knitter went the extra mile, spending a considerable amount of time with the cast during pre-production to make everyone feel comfortable, and striving to create a patient, safe environment in which each actor could thrive while feeling supported.

Creating heightened worlds for fantasy and sci-fi dramas is something of a speciality for Knitter, who was also a DoP on CBBC’s 2020 magical fantasy series The Snow Spider and part of the second unit on Sid Gentle Films’ hit Disney+ superhero comedy Extraordinary.

On both of these, she collaborated with director Jennifer Sheridan, with whom she helped realise the bleak wintry visuals of her movie debut, Rose – A Love Story. Another debut movie director, Tommy Boulding, benefited from her keen eye on his horror feature Hounded, while shorts Knitter has made with Joelle Mae David have elevated everyday settings like a greasy spoon café into the scene of miniature sci-fi gems.