30

Series director/head of entertainment

Wall of Entertainment

“Sam Ewen is one of the most exceptional, finger-on-the-pulse creatives I’ve worked with,” effuses Channel 4 youth and entertainment commissioning editor Evie Buckley.

Over four years at Wall of Entertainment, as a producer, director and head of entertainment, Ewen has been crucial in steering the unconventional producer’s growth. As well as his work with brands such as Netflix, Prime Video and Pretty Little Thing, he has cemented a reputation as a leading force in nurturing raw and diverse emerging YouTubers and influencers, with whom he has spearheaded a string of shows for C4’s digital platform 4.0.

These include Broadcast Digital Award 2023 nominees Secret Sauce, featuring Chunkz, and Harry Pinero’s Worst In Class, as well as Nella Rose’s all-female prank show Tapped. He’s also helped amplify the voices of young on-screen talents Yung Filly and Adeola Patronne.

“Ewen has an enviable way with talent that can both push them out of their comfort zones and be their confidant in ways that radiate through the content he produces,” says Buckley.

Ewen was series director on digital dating show Does The Shoe Fit, a collaboration with retailer Footasylum that has garnered more than 60 million views on YouTube. It is one of several shows he directed for the brand as it sought to transform its YouTube channel into a culturally relevant entertainment platform. Having boosted its subscribers from 6,000 to 1.9 million, he can say it’s mission accomplished.

“A natural leader, with a relentless flow of creative ideas, Ewen has carved his own path, leaving an indelible mark on our company,” says Wall of Entertainment managing director Tafara Makopa. “Sam’s professional prowess is unparalleled.”