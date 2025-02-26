Andy Harries is stepping down as chief of his label Left Bank Pictures to segue into an executive chair role at the Sony-owned outfit.

Following nearly two-decades leadership of The Crown, Quiz, and This City is Ours indie, Harries will take up the newly-created role in 2026, remaining as chief exec until a replacement is found. A recruitment process is underway for his successor.

As executive chair, Harries will provide oversight and guidance on the creative direction of Left Bank alongside helping steer the company’s long-term goals, maintaining strategic relationships for the business on the global stage.

He will also continue as an exec producer on current and future projects which include James Graham’s BBC1 drama Dear England, fellow BBC1 series This City Is Ours, from Stephen Butchard, and Scott Frank’s Netflix detective series Netflix Department Q.

The move marks the latest evolution for Left Bank, which Harries founded in 2007, selling a majority stake to Sony Pictures Television in 2012.

Following the promotion of Siân McWilliams to creative director in 2022, Harries revealed to Broadcast he was putting plans in place for the future of the label. He talked up the producer’s “renewal, not changing the slate wholesale but developing a balance of big, international programming like The Crown and younger shows”.

In a wide-ranging interview with Broadcast shortly after, he talked about his keenness refresh the label with a youthful vigour, nurturing young talent and the future leaders in the industry.

Talking of his latest appointment, Harries said: “These are interesting times. Our business is changing at lightning speed, and this new role means that I can focus on how Left Bank continues to meet the creative and financial challenges of producing top end UK drama in a challenging environment.

“But this isn’t me picking up the proverbial pipes and slippers. We have some terrific shows coming up and I’m excited to continue to be involved with them - and a few others we have up our sleeves. I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Left Bank over the last 18 years, the programmes and the team we have built, and looking forward to being part of the next chapter in the story.”

SPT president of international production Wayne Garvie said: “Legend is an over-used term - except for Andy Harries. He is a television legend and at Left Bank Pictures he has built one of the great global drama labels.

“Left Bank shows are clever, cheeky and creative, like the man himself. Everyone at Sony is overjoyed that we are going to continue our relationship with him in this new role.”