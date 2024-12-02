The Thick Of It creator Armando Iannucci has launched a scripted indie called Touchscreen and entered a development partnership with BBC Studios.

The agreement will see BBCS and Touchscreen work together to develop and co-produce scripted programming for the UK and international markets, distributed by BBCS.

Working alongside satirical writer Iannucci at Touchscreen will be his long-standing collaborator and producer Kevin Loader (The Death of Stalin), and development producer Charlotte Draper (Avenue 5). They will aim to mentor and champion new British talent on and off screen.

Iannucci, who is also the creator of HBO political satire series Veep and science fiction sitcom Avenue 5, said: “Touchscreen is focused on making projects that reflect, confront or celebrate the world we live in. I’ll be continuing my relationship with HBO, and now with Touchscreen I have the opportunity to nurture new creative and production talent and ideas.

“I’m so glad that I’ll be partnering with BBCS to do this, especially as the BBC is where I learnt my craft. The aim of Touchscreen, with the support of BBCS, is to give others the same opportunity to find their voice and reach their audience, and for us together to make shows that are daring, that get people talking and which encourage us all to look at our world afresh.”

President of scripted at BBCS Mark Linsey said: “I’m delighted that BBCS is going to be in partnership with Armando and Touchscreen. Developing new British talent is critical for the future of our creative industry and I’m excited to see what talent and new storytelling we can build together.”

The deal was brokered by Lucy Fairney at PBJ Management.