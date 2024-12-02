Unforgotten indie Mainstreet Pictures is ushering in a “new era” with co-founder Laura Mackie stepping down and experienced producer Guy de Glanville joining the ITV Studios label as managing director.

Mackie started Mainstreet Pictures alongside chief executive Sally Haynes in 2014, producing six series of acclaimed drama Unforgotten. The drama is one of ITV’s most consistently successful series and was the most watched drama on ITV1 and ITVX in 2023.

Mainstreet Pictures was also behind BBC thriller Gold Digger and Age Before Beauty, with the former leading to an Italian re-make titled Deceitful Love and was produced by fellow ITV Studios label Cattleya and became the number one non-English series globally on Netflix in October this year.

Mackie is stepping away from the TV industry after producing dramas such as Bleak House and Blackpool for the BBC. She also served as a commissioner for ITV where she commissioned series such as Downton Abbey, Endeavour and Broadchurch. In 2011, she received the RTS Judges Award for her contribution to TV programming.

“Running Mainstreet with my friend and colleague Sally has been an absolute joy and I can’t wait to see what she and the brilliant Guy de Glanville will produce next. I’ll be their number one viewer,” said Mackie.

De Glanville has worked across Mainstream Pictures output for over a decade, including as an executive producer on Gold Digger and Unforgotten. He will join as managing director and help to steer the company into its next phase of development and production.

Glanville added that he is delighted to join the company “for our ambitious next chapter” and said “I look forward to an exciting future continuing to work with Sally and the team at Mainstreet.”

Sally Haynes, chief executive of Mainstreet Pictures said: “This is the end of an era and the beginning of a new one. I have been so privileged to work with Laura over the years, a true friend and the best brain in tv drama.

”I am looking forward to the next phase of Mainstreet’s journey with Guy de Glanville joining as MD. He brings huge production experience and editorial expertise. Together we are looking forward to a creative and ambitious future.”

ITV Studios’ managing director Julian Bellamy said that Mackie had made “the most outstanding contribution to the world of TV drama over the years and it has been an absolute pleasure working with her”.

He added: “While this may be the end of an era, Laura leaves Mainstreet with an impressive legacy of quality, high performing scripted series which I’ve no doubt Sally and Guy will continue to build upon.”