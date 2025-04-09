Passion Distribution has launched a digital-first production company as an extension of its subsidiary, UpStream Media.

UpStream Studios will focus on scalable content for online audiences and will create shows for UpStream Media’s channels.

The outfit has already produced an original series, robot combat series MechMania, for its own SVoD platform Mech+ and will create content to support existing shows and IP.

It is also working on three original web series, which have already been greenlit and will debut on UpStream Media’s channels later this year.

Dirtiest Home SOS follows the process of cleaning the homes of hoarders, while OMG Stories looks at shocking real-life experiences, and Cops React breaks down intense police footage with commentary from police officers.

Passion Distribution launched UpSteam Media in April 2023 to focus on the sales house’s digital rights management and harness Passion’s roster of FAST and YouTube channels.

Nick Rees, chief operating officer of UpStream Media, said: “UpStream has built a network of channels generating more than 30 million views a month, so creating content to serve those audiences was the natural next step. With a background borne out of production and distribution, we’re excited to leverage our expertise to work with producers, creators and brands to craft impactful content that resonates with our global audiences”

Joe Elliott, head of UpStream Media, added: “Creating content was always the ultimate goal— building our network was just the foundation. UpStream Studios is about taking that next step, not just for us, but for the brands and partners who want to tap into our expertise and social network.”