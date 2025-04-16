Group exits minority stakes in three labels and ups interest in five others

STV Studios has exited from minority investments in a trio of labels, as part of a review of its 20-plus indie roster.

The production group has withdrawn from Zodiac Island producer Barefaced TV, Romeo and Duet indie Goat Films and Painting the Johnsons Riverdog Productions in recent months, following its exit from Kalel Productions last year.

All of the companies are understood to have departed amicably and continue to produce as independent labels. Kalel Productions, the indie behind C4 doc Undercover: Sexual Harassment – The Truth recently appointed a former True North exec as creative director of development.

Concurrently, STV Studios has increased its stakes in five outfits – Hello Halo, Tuesday’s Child, Crackit, Rumpus and Two Cities – to majority interests, most recently upping its stake in Rumpus in March.

The moves follow STV Studios’ acquisition of incubator Greenbird for £21.5m in July 2023, which saw STV Studios more than double its umbrella of labels from nine to 24 and led to a review of its portfolio.

The group now comprises 21 labels, with the addition of Tuesday’s Child’s sub-label Curious Cat which launched in October last year. STV Studios will continue to review its make-up regularly.