Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge is a car makeover competition series inspired by one of the world’s most popular toys – Mattel’s Hot Wheels miniature car range. An original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Workerbee, the series was commissioned by NBC in the US, where it will be hosted by Rutledge Wood. The ultimate goal is to roll out the format out around the world, in partnership with Mattel.

At first glance, it looks like a series for car fans, but Endemol Shine North America executive vice-president for unscripted DJ Nurre says: “There are some fun takeaways for car lovers, but this is a shiny floor general entertainment show that is universally relatable. It’s about turning a car from your past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of your dreams.”

In the 10 x 60-minute series, two contestants each transform an ordinary vehicle into a life-size Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by their own personal stories and pop culture references. The episode winner takes home $25,000 (£20,000) and the chance to get into the finale, where three finalists make over another car in the hope that their design is made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast model.

“The point about cars is that they are not just transportation,” says Nurre. “They are freedom and nostalgia and personal expression. Things don’t define us, but the vehicles we buy and the way we modify them says a lot. Cars remind us of our first date, or the songs we sang when grandpa took us to the fair.”

Automotive is one of the last great human experiences that has not yet been transformed into mainstream primetime viewing, Nurre argues.

“Every network has cooking, dancing, singing and dating shows. But I think automotive hasn’t been supersized in this way because it’s scary as hell. How do you do it on the right timeline and at a price point that doesn’t make it more expensive than Avatar? How do you ensure safety? We’re not working with Lego here, we’re working with flammable fluids and plasma torches.”

While the show is an immense logistical feat to pull off, with two fully kitted-out stages running side by side and an army of people sourcing parts behind the scenes, Nurre says: “On the surface it’s an easy watch – that’s why I’m convinced it will appeal to a wider audience than car shows.”

Mattel will remain a core part of the proposition when the show rolls out internationally.

“Mattel was actively seeking to expand the brand in this way and needed a partner that could figure out how to do it,” Nurre says. “We were the best candidate because of our experience producing shows like Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.”

At the time of writing, the show is in mid-production but is scheduled to air on NBC soon. In terms of the format’s potential for export, Nurre says the global popularity of Hot Wheels toys, combined with the universality of car ownership, make it transferrable to most markets.

“I can’t wait to see it travel,” he says. “There’s an Americana vibe to our show, but I’d love to see it interpreted in Japan or Germany or Australia. The format to this show is rock solid, but there’s no question you could add interesting locally relevant layers.”