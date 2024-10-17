‘This series offers fresh perspectives and delves into lesser-known stories that bring these subjects to life in a new way’

Distributor BossaNova Media

Producer Curve Media

Length 3 x 120/6 x 60 minutes

Broadcasters Channel 4 (UK); SBS (Australia)

From Stonehenge to Loch Ness, Mysteries Of… takes viewers on a deep dive into some of the most enigmatic places in the world, around which many myths have propagated.

Each episode of the three-part series delves into the history of these places and their cultural impact, before examining the many theories and explanations that have been put forward. Leading experts in their fields help sort the fact from the fiction as the doc uses the latest science and research to discuss and discard the more ‘out there’ ideas, before alighting on the more plausible ones.

Each instalment concludes with a recent discovery or revelation that backs a winning explanation, while allowing for further secrets to be unlocked in the future.

The Stonehenge episode, for example, highlights recent archaeological findings that have pushed the origins of the iconic monument back to nearly 8,000 BCE, while the Loch Ness instalment features previously undiscovered recordings that may help scientists figure out if the ‘monster’ exists, as well as charting the history of the Nessie legend over 1,500 years.

The third episode focuses on a more modern phenomenon: sinkholes. These have captured people’s imaginations around the world, chiefly because of their ability to swallow entire city blocks.

This episode blends mythology, history and cutting-edge science with first-hand testimonials to try to understand the natural forces creating these voids and their impact on humanity and the planet.

Peter Andrews, head of network programming at Australian broadcaster SBS, which boarded the series alongside the UK’s Channel 4, explains that Mysteries Of… perfectly fits the broadcaster’s audience, which is “fascinated by well-authored, well-researched mystery docs”.

“If there are compelling new stories to tell, privileged access, expert talent on- and off-screen, and new evidence, it’s a genre we know caters to our ‘audience-first’ strategy,” he adds.

The series is yet to air on SBS, but Andrews anticipates it will “resonate well” with the channel’s core history and factual viewers, across both linear and digital platforms.

BossaNova Media head of sales Holly Cowdery agrees that the doc series will appeal to a broad audience through its combination of “captivating storytelling”, expert insights and new discoveries. Alongside pre-sales to SBS and C4, BossaNova is fielding interest from France, Germany and Iberia.

While Stonehenge and Loch Ness are two well-trodden topics about which many programmes have been made over the years, Cowdery is confident that Mysteries Of… sets itself apart through its science elements and new discoveries.

She explains: “This series offers fresh perspectives and delves into lesser-known stories that bring these subjects to life in a new way. The series also emphasises the cultural and historical context surrounding these phenomena, with never-before-seen archive and contributor interviews that provide exceptional insights.”