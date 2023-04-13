‘Many buyers are familiar with this universe and are looking forward to re-engaging with it’

DISTRIBUTOR Boat Rocker

PRODUCER Boat Rocker

LENGTH 10 x 60 minutes

BROADCASTER AMC Networks (US)

One of the highlights of 2023 for sci-fi lovers is a reboot of the Orphan Black universe in the shape of Orphan Black: Echoes. Building on themes dealt with so potently in the original Orphan Black (2013-2017), Echoes is set in the near future and takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence.

As a bonus for fans, lead character Lucy is played by Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones; Breaking Bad) – but unlike the original series, the new show features a strong ensemble cast, including Keeley Hawes (The Bodyguard; The Durrells).

Boat Rocker Studios president of kids & family Jon Rutherford says: “The original series focused primarily on one main character [played by Tatiana Maslany] and was set in the present day. In the new series, created by Anna Fishko, we’re following a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives.”

Many of the behind-the-scenes participants from the original series have returned for the new show. Rutherford says: “There has always been strong interest in going back into the Orphan Black universe on both sides [AMC and Boat Rocker], but it was about finding the right creative dynamic to take the franchise forward.

“There are several different paths it could have gone down, but Anna’s solution is the perfect starting point to continue the story.”

But, Rutherford says, it is “100% our goal” to create a number of further series.

“We see this as a first instalment in the new universe and AMC shares our vision,” he says. “It has a lot of experience in this area with franchises like The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad.”

One of the key challenges in this kind of reboot, says Rutherford, “is appealing to the original hardcore fanbase [aka the clone club] while making sure that the new series attracts a broader audience”.

Meaningful continuity with the original series is provided by Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett, who will be returning as a director and executive producer on the new show.

Production wrapped in January and there will be content for buyers to see at Mip TV, says Rutherford. “AMC has the rights in North America and we have the rest of world,” he notes.

In terms of international appeal, Rutherford says there are several factors on Boat Rocker’s side: “For a start, many buyers are familiar with this universe and are looking forward to re-engaging with it. In addition,

Boat Rocker has a lot of experience in sci fi/genre and knows how to produce and distribute it. We know that audiences love these storyworlds and their rich characters.”

The combination of Ritter and Hawes will appeal to buyers, says Rutherford, and the new series will also have a more elevated feel than the original, which started life as a relatively low-budget Canadian series.

“We’re being responsible with budget, but a lot of value has gone on screen,” he says. “I think buyers and audiences will recognise that the scale and scope of the production has increased.”