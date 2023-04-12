‘The story may play out in medieval Scandinavia but everyone can relate to it’

DISTRIBUTOR Viaplay Content Distribution

PRODUCER Filmlance

LENGTH 6 x 45 minutes (series one); 6 x 45 minutes (series two)

BROADCASTER Viaplay (pan-regional SVoD)

The first TV adaptation of Astrid Lindgren’s story Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter is something of a passion project.

“For Scandinavians, Ronja is the coolest IP out there. Everyone wants to work on Astrid Lindgren IP since she is the region’s superstar, and Ronja is my personal favourite,” says Viaplay group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam.

For the two-series original, the streamer has partnered with Banijay’s Swedish label Filmlance and The Astrid Lindgren Company to adapt the author’s book, which has sold more than 165 million copies and been translated into more than 100 languages since publication in 1981.

“It’s our most ambitious project ever,” says Wallestam. “It was a very competitive bidding process for which we had to present why we would look after it the best. I think we managed to do that.”

Ronja tells the story of a young girl born into a band of robbers, who learns that the surrounding forest, which is filled with strange and mythical creatures, can be magical and dangerous.

“The story may play out in medieval Scandinavia but everyone anywhere can relate to it,” says Wallestam. “We didn’t need to change anything to make it fit for a modern family audience.

At heart, Ronja is incredibly brave, independent, sensitive and cool. She has a great bond with nature, and her curiosity and spirit are impressive as she questions everything about the nature of friendship and what is right and wrong.”

The Bridge creator Hans Rosenfeldt’s scripts delve deeper into the Romeo and Juliet-style friendship between Ronja and best friend Birk, while VFX from Swedish studio Important Looking Pirates helps bring the book’s fantasy and supernatural elements to screen.

“Filmlance wanted Hans because they wanted to tell the story for a family audience. It’s more Lord Of The Rings meets Harry Potter with really high production values. Everyone has been able to use their creative freedom to shoot in the best locations,” Wallestam says.

Filmlance producer Mattias Arehn agrees: “Shooting in epic landscapes, in deep forests and raging waterfalls, with wild horses and fantasy creatures is a huge undertaking for everyone involved. We’re thrilled to see the vision come to life.”

Filmlance chief executive Hanne Palmquist adds: “This adaptation will bring elements such as love, courage, girl power and the essential connection between nature and humanity to the forefront, and is set to give a deeper insight into Ronja’s world than ever before.”

Viaplay’s series is Swedish language, with “high-quality” dubbing into English and other languages available.

Young actress Kerstin Linden (The Emigrants) leads an all-star cast that also includes Krista Kosonen (Bladerunner 2049), Sverrir Gudnason (The Girl In The Spider’s Web), Pernilla August (Star Wars), Vera Vitali (Bonus Family) and Christopher Wagelin (Snabba Cash). Lisa James Larsson directs.

The first six-part series will premiere on Viaplay later this year, with a second set to follow in 2024.