DISTRIBUTOR Federation

PRODUCER 10.7 Productions

LENGTH 1 x 90 minutes; 1 x 52-minute companion piece

BROADCASTER France Televisions; CCTV (France)

The Last Secrets Of Humankind is a rare insight into Chinese prehistory, launched to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the Peking Man site at Zhoukoudian. Billed as a docudrama, the 90-minute film charts some of the latest scientific discoveries concerning a period of approximately 800,000 years.

The film is distributed by Federation, whose co-head of distribution Guillaume Pommier says the creative auspices of the project will make it immediately appealing to buyers.

“The film is directed by Jacques Malaterre, whose acclaimed trilogy A Species Odyssey has been seen by more than 500 million people since it launched 20 years ago,” he says. “It also includes the last contribution of world-renowned paleontologist and anthropologist Yves Coppens, who died in 2022.”

The film is the biggest Franco-Chinese co-production ever, according to Pommier, and has the backing of Unesco, which is planning a series of conferences about the origins of mankind in China alongside the presentation of the film.

“The significance of these partners is that the film was produced with great scientific care and accuracy,” says Malaterre. “A first cut was shown to a large audience of experts in prehistory and was praised by this community.”

The science underpinning the film is translated into a series of dramatic reconstructions involving around 100 actors. The film also incorporates the latest techniques from animated 3D films, which are used to recreate prehistoric animals. These were produced by Paris-based animation studio Illumination Mac Guff (Despicable Me; The Grinch), alongside another Paris-based CGI specialist, Noid.

“It’s an exceptionally high-quality production where you can see the budget on screen. It is fast-paced and not boring at all,” says Pommier.

The film was shot by an exclusively Chinese team, after pandemic restrictions prevented Malaterre from flying a crew into China.

It is expected to be one of the most viewed titles of 2023, due to its broadcast on Chinese TV and release in Chinese cinemas. Federation has distribution rights outside China and France (as well as certain specified rights within France).

Some financing for the big-budget project came from French luxury goods giant LVMH.

Pommier says it is the kind of event production that will fit the profile of most broadcasters and platforms. “It could easily work in public broadcaster schedules in Europe – or on streaming platforms. We have high hopes for the US market.”

The entire production will be ready by Mip TV, “but we will only show buyers around 15 minutes at the market,” says Pommier. “It is so busy there that you need to think carefully about how you capture the attention of your customers. We will be presenting to a select group of clients in Cannes and they will have the opportunity to talk to Jacques Malaterre about the production.”

As an added bonus, there is also a 52-minute behind-the-scenes ‘Science of’ documentary featuring contributions by experts in prehistory, paleontology and anthropology, directed by Thomas Cirotteau (Who Killed Neanderthal?).